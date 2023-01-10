Julia Creek $3.3m lotto ticket winner a mystery

The mystery gripping Queensland's north west - who won a whopping $3.3 million in the New Year's Eve Saturday Gold Lotto draw - remains unsolved, even though the winner has finally claimed their prize.
Ten day after the draw, the person holding the lucky ticket purchased at the Julia Creek News claimed their prize but decided to remain completely anonymous.
The person celebrating in private was one of 12 nationally who collected $3,333,333.34 each.
Julia Creek News owner Ellen Warner said she was pleased to hear their division one winner had been united with their prize.
"We have owned this newsagency for 38 years this Saturday, and this is our first division one win," she said.
"We have previously sold two $80,000 first prizes in Golden Casket back in the day and have also had a large Instant Scratch-Its win.
"My wish for the winner is that this prize brings you joy."
The winning numbers in the draw on December 31 were 11, 23, 35, 42, 20 and 45, while the supplementary numbers were 8 and 38.
In the 2021-22 financial year, more than 133.5 million winners took home more than $3.93 billion in prize money from the various games offered by The Lott.
In the same financial year, Australia's official lotteries contributed more than $1.6 billion via state lottery taxes and donations, to help community initiatives such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
