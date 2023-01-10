North Queensland Register
Winner of $3.3m lotto ticket bought at Julia Creek stays anonymous

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated January 11 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:30am
Julia Creek $3.3m lotto ticket winner a mystery

The mystery gripping Queensland's north west - who won a whopping $3.3 million in the New Year's Eve Saturday Gold Lotto draw - remains unsolved, even though the winner has finally claimed their prize.

