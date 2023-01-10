North Queensland Register
Home/News

Cloncurry Shire struggles to fill early childhood teaching role, despite $105,000 salary

JC
By Jeremy Cook
January 11 2023 - 7:00am
Cloncurry's Curry Kids Early Learning Centre has struggled to attract staff despite offering more than $100k a year. File picture.

A childcare centre in north west Queensland has struggled to fill a vacant early childhood teaching role after advertising the job for 12 months and offering an annual salary of $105,000.

