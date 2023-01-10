North Queensland Register
Buyer demand and wet weather to influence northern cattle market return

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated January 10 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
Buyer demand, wet weather and selectivity on quality are all expected to influence how the northern cattle market will open later this month.

All eyes are on the opening of the 2023 cattle market in the north later this month but agents say several factors are expected to influence its return.

