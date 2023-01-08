Is there any better way to start the new year than in the bush?
A sold-out crowd welcomed 2023 at the Twin Hills at Twelve event and Lace and Ash Photography was there to capture the best moments.
The Gala in the Gidgee committee organised the evening of festivities in the Belyando region, which also included the inaugural Mickey Muster Charity Auction for bush bachelors.
