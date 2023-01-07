North Queensland Register
Mackay grazier, sugar cane farmer named 2022 Reef Champion

January 8 2023 - 9:00am
Jason Bradford accepting his Reef Conservation Champion Award at the 2022 Queensland Farmers Federation Awards. Pictures: Supplied

Working to improve wetlands within his grazing and sugar cane property has earned a Mackay landholder recognition as a Reef Champion at the 2022 Queensland Farmers Federation Awards.

