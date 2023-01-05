North Queensland Register
Home/News

$10,000 Cloncurry Christmas gift helps build dream Townsville sandpit

By Newsroom
Updated January 5 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Instant Scratch-It from Cloncurry gives instant Christmas delight

A Townsville mum is planning some home renovations and a dream sandpit for her children after scratching a $10,000 prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket she received from a Cloncurry family member for Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.