Unknown Julia Creek Gold Lotto ticket buyer becomes NYE multi-millionaire

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
January 4 2023 - 7:00am
Winning $3.3m Julia Creek lotto ticket unclaimed

A person who bought an entry in last Saturday's Gold Lotto draw from the newsagency in Julia Creek is now a multi-millionaire but is yet to claim their prize.

