Winning $3.3m Julia Creek lotto ticket unclaimed

A person who bought an entry in last Saturday's Gold Lotto draw from the newsagency in Julia Creek is now a multi-millionaire but is yet to claim their prize.
Four Queenslanders each scored more than $3.3 million in the weekend's $40 Million Megadraw drawn on New Year's Eve, among the 12 division one winning entries nationally.
Two of the winning entries went to a man from Forest Lake and a woman from Loganholme.
However, the other two winners remain a mystery.
The two winning entries were sold at the Julia Creek News, and from Nextra Orion, in Springfield, a suburb of Brisbane.
The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4325 on December 31 were 11, 23, 35, 42, 20 and 45, while the supplementary numbers were 8 and 38.
Anyone who purchased an entry into the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw is encouraged to check their tickets and call The Lott on 131 868 to start the prize claim process.
ALSO READ:
The Forest Lake man told The Lott he didn't get a wink of sleep on New Year's Eve after he checked his Saturday Gold Lotto ticket before bed and realised he was a multi-millionaire.
"Normally I don't really check my ticket straight away, but on Saturday night I thought I'd have a quick look," he said.
"Then I started scrolling, and I could see all six numbers lit up.
"I told my wife, and we checked the ticket together. I've checked it a few times since I can tell you.
"We didn't get much sleep that night. We just couldn't believe it. It's pretty surreal."
He described the win as life-changing, saying he and his wife would pay off their mortgage and help out their children.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.