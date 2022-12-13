North Queensland Register
JCU research highlights funding need for rural mental health services

Updated December 14 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:30am
Tyranny of distance impacts mental health in the bush

Researchers are calling for greater funding for rural mental health services as a new study shows patients face increasing disadvantages the further out of town they live.

