A fourth-generation grazier and MLA red meat ambassador has been appointed secretariat of the North Australia Beef Research Council.
Bron Christensen from Tatiara near Theodore in central Queensland will take over NABRC's day-to-day operations following the retirement of long-serving NABRC secretariat, Janine King.
Ms Christensen also serves on NABRC's Central Queensland Regional Beef Research Committee as a representative of The Leucaena Network.
NABRC chair Dr John Taylor said Bron's understanding of NABRC's operations and function, combined with her experience as a professional services provider, will support the organisation's goal to drive improved profitability and a sustainable northern grassfed beef industry.
"Bron's industry knowledge and networks will be invaluable in connecting producers, researchers and industry stakeholders to ensure NABRC remains current on issues related to research and development," Dr Taylor said.
Bron holds a Bachelor of Business and is also a graduate of the Australia Rural Leadership Program and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Ms Christensen said she was passionate about a strong and sustainable Australian beef industry and the ongoing prosperity of rural communities.
"As a grazier I am personally invested in the beef industry and have first-hand experience of industry issues and the environmental, social and governance expectations of the public," she said.
Ms Christensen will take up the role in mid December.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.