Bron Christensen appointed secretariat of the North Australia Beef Research Council

December 12 2022 - 1:00pm
Fourth-generation grazier and MLA red meat ambassador Bron Christensen. Photo supplied

A fourth-generation grazier and MLA red meat ambassador has been appointed secretariat of the North Australia Beef Research Council.

