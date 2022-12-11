North Queensland Register
100 significant Australian property sales of 2022

By Staff Reporters
December 12 2022 - 7:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Cowal Agriculture sold its 5976-hectare Queensland irrigation operation mid year for more than $120 million.

Australian farmland property prices continued their climb in 2022, capping a remarkable four-year lift across the nation.

