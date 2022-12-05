North Queensland Register
Emergency repairs underway after Bowen River bridge approaches washed away

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 6 2022 - 8:04am, first published 8:00am
The washed away approach to the Ted Cunningham bridge. Picture: Clare Ringland

Emergency work is being undertaken to reopen an old bridge across the Bowen River west of Collinsville, in the wake of floods that have washed away the approaches to the new high level bridge beside it.

