Yearling steers under 200kg reach 552c, average 521c at Mareeba

December 5 2022 - 5:00pm
The top priced yearling steers weighing 180kg a/c S Rockley sold for 552.2c/kg.

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 498 cattle last week.

