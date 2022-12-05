Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 498 cattle last week.
The prime cattle consisted of 15 bullocks, six heifers, 33 cows and 101 bulls.
Store cattle consisted of 115 steers, 104 heifers and six cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of another mixed yarding with a drop in the number of heavy cattle.
Getting closer to the end of the season, processors are running at the high end of capacity, which is reflected in the market.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, Georgetown and local Tablelands and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 60c easier, bulls were 40c easier and cows were 40c easier on the previous week's rates.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 292c and averaged 265c. Cows 400-500kg made 274c and averaged 259c, cows 500-600kg reached 290c, averaging 257c and cows over 600kg made 310c, averaging 249c. Bulls under 500-650kg made 238c and averaged 179c, while bulls over 650kg reached 240c to average 216c.
Bullocks topped at 292.2c on a/c Perry Forster that weighed 527.5kg to return $1541.36/hd. The top pen of cows sold on a/c JA and JI Taylor for 290c, weighing 512.5kg to return $1486.25/hd.
Store cattle were made up of quality flat back steers and heifers with not many lines of Brahman type cattle on offer.
Some prices have remained firm although other lines of cattle have reduced in price due to the mixed yard.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 552c to average 521c, yearling steers 200 - 300kg sold to 536c, averaging 510c, and yearling steers 300 - 400kg topped at 522c and averaged 522c.
Steers under 200kg reached 256c to average 256c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 444c, averaging 309c, steers 300 - 400kg topped at 426c and averaged 321c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 440c and averaged 372c, yearling heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 446c, averaging 369c, and yearling heifers 300 - 400kg made 320c to average 320c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 436c and averaged 387c, heifers 300 - 400kg sold to 446c, averaging 347c.
Cows under 300kg made 200c, average 177c, and cows 300-400kg reached 276c, average 194c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 284c, average 284c, bulls 200-300kg made 252c, average 184c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 338c, average 164c.
A pen of five steers on a/c KM and R Laws made 484.5c and weighed 240kg to return $1162.90/hd. A pen of nine heifers on a/c G Bradshaw made 436.2c weighed 291.7kg returning $1272.25/hd.
