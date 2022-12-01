Opinion: Things have changed significantly in the NT's buffalo industry

We're making great progress in ensuring shoot-to-waste is only ever the last option for the management of wild buffalo and wild cattle, proving by practice that contract mustering is always part of the solution. Getting a blueprint for livestock retrieval and wild animal management is important, especially given the need to better monitor the northern livestock population from a biosecurity perspective. It's an economic solution which beats the hell out of shoot-to-waste programs, because it's sustainably managing country, generating economic activity and supplying clean, healthy meat to a world hungry for protein.