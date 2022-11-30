North Queensland Register
Home/News

2023 Mount Isa Rodeo tickets released

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:42am, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first tickets for the 2023 Mount Isa Rodeo have been released. File picture.

The first tickets for the southern hemisphere's largest rodeo competition have gone on sale for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.