North Queensland Register
Home/News

ICPA calls for more government assistance on Geographically Isolated Distance Education Day

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
December 1 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The more than 1500 families that currently participate in distance education were recognised as part of Geographically Isolated Distance Education Day. Picture: Supplied

A RECENT study has found that mothers tutoring as part of distance education spend the equivalent of nine years teaching one child through primary school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.