Commercial and seed-stock producers from across Queensland and Northern Territory converged at the Dalrymple Saleyards in Charters Towers on Friday for the annual Monty Atkinson Genetics Sale.
MAGS is celebrating 21 years in 2022, with 122 Droughtmaster offered from Mac and Gayle Shann's Lamont stud at Cantaur Park, Clermont, and Kylie Graham and Mat Durkin's Mungalla stud at Farnham, Taroom.
Co-vendors Mac Shann and Kylie Graham opened the sale, reflecting on the past 21 years of MAGS.
McCaffrey's Australian Livestock Marketing agent Ken McCaffrey was also invited back to sell the first three bulls through the ring.
The full sale report will be in next week's North Queensland Register.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.