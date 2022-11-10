North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Free

Faces of the live export industry at gala ball in Darwin

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 11 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After two full days sharing information and debating issues to ensure the future of the live export industry in Australia, it was time for LIVEXchange conference-goers to get their Territory rig on and let their hair down at the gala ball in Darwin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.