For the team at XMS Brahmans, their recent success at the Gold City Brahman Sale has been years in the making.
Ingham's Callan and Kelly Solari of XMS Brahmans, and their young family, sold five bulls to average $13,400 on Friday - an increase of $6000 on their 2021 average.
They also achieved a stud-record top price with the sale of their grey bull, XMS Trailblazer 219/1, which sold for $26,000 to V Deguara.
Growing up in Ingham and Charters Towers on his family's cattle properties and with their Lochlea Brahman stud, Mr Solari has always had a passion for beef and cattle reproduction.
XMS Brahmans first sold sires at the Gold City Sale in 2018, and Mr Solari said this year's draft, sired by NCC Amarilla, Rockley Holyfield and Polled Pathfinder 24, were their best to date.
"This year's bulls were definitely the best draft of bulls that we've put up which is nice to see some progress in our stud breeding," he said.
"There's always a bit of anxiety heading into any sale, but I felt like we had an article this year that seemed to be attractive to a few operations.
"We have been investing in some artificial breeding over the last five years, so it's nice to see it come to fruition."
The Solaris joined 80 registered cows and heifers this year, and they also run an AI and IVF program.
"Our artificial programs have been just trying to get access to some of the better end of the polled genetics that are available," Mr Solari said.
Mr Solari is also a veterinarian and part owner (director) of Tropical Vets, an animal health service including nine clinics extending from Ayr to Atherton.
He attributed his breeding success to his father, Michael Solari, who tragically died in a farm accident in 2004.
"He passed when I just turned 14, so it was tough through high school and uni, but I got through with the help of my three younger siblings and my Mum," Mr Solari said.
"My Dad had just AI'd our maiden heifers for the year when he had the accident and I retained the offspring out of that mob.
"The nucleus of the XMS Brahman herd was my Dad's three piece brand."
Riverlea Grazing Pty Ltd, Rio, Duaringa, sold two bulls to average $16,000.
Kenilworth Brahmans, Mount Coolon, sold five bulls to average $15,800.
The Harling family of Carawah Brahmans, Springsure, sold five bulls to average $12,600.
Brian and Glenda Kirkwood, Somerview Brahmans, Charters Towers, sold 10 bulls to average $11,800.
Letitia Nicolle, Nioka Brahmans, Biloela, sold five bulls to average $10,400.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
