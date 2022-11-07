The annual North Queensland luncheon that helps to raise awareness of free professional mental health services available to all rural and remote Australians attracted a huge crowd of 420 women.
Held at the Charters Towers Jockey Club where Michels Catering from Townsville treated attendees to a two-course meal, the not-for-profit event attracted attendees from as far apart as Cairns, Emerald and Winton, and raised over $28,000 for the Virtual Psychologist free text counselling service.
Being held for the fifth time, the second time in the Gold City, it was organised by Rural Women Unite and included 20 local pop-up stalls, a multi-draw raffle and featured guest speaker Jessica Rowe.
As Rural Women Unite secretary Sal Bradford told the audience on Saturday, women are nurturers by nature and often put their own needs last, which can have an impact on their own wellbeing.
"It's our responsibility to set the tone for our families," she said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
