North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Free

Over 400 at Rural Women Unite lunch at Charters Towers

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 8 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual North Queensland luncheon that helps to raise awareness of free professional mental health services available to all rural and remote Australians attracted a huge crowd of 420 women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.