Nebo's MacGibbon family sell Brangus heifers at $2500/head at Sarina Feature Breeder Female Sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:00am
Nutrien Livestock agent James Saunders, Mackay, with a quality run of MacGibbon Holdings Brahman heifers No. 1's, which topped at $2200/head. Picture supplied by Nutrien

Ongoing demand for restocker cattle fueled spirited bidding to a top of $2500/head for a Brangus No. 1 heifer run sold at the Sarina Feature Breeder Female Sale on Tuesday.

