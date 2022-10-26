Ongoing demand for restocker cattle fueled spirited bidding to a top of $2500/head for a Brangus No. 1 heifer run sold at the Sarina Feature Breeder Female Sale on Tuesday.
Drawn from Nebo's MacGibbon Holdings family property at Lillianvale, the quality females achieved results above the vendors expectations.
Nutrien Livestock agent James Saunders, Mackay, said the sale provided a unique opportunity for restockers to secure top quality females.
"From my understanding, it was probably one of the best crowds ever seen there at the Sarina saleyards," Mr Saunders said.
"It was an exceptional yarding of quality females, which achieved results above our vendors' expectations.
"In terms of how the market performed, older cows sold firm, while for the younger females it was a lot stronger, with the bulk of them very sought after."
The sale was also interfaced with Elite Livestock Auctions for the first time at the Sarina saleyards, with up to 40 registered bidders recorded.
The MacGibbons also sold 60 grey Brahman No. 1 heifers, topping their category to make $2200/head.
In total, Nutrien livestock agents yarded 890 females for sale, including 80 cow and calf units, 100 PTIC females, 100 No. 0's, 460 No. 1's and 140 No. 2 heifers.
Cow and calf units sold to a top of $2360/head, while PTIC cows were reaching $2020/head and PTIC heifers at $2320/head.
No. 0 heifers were making a top of $1940/head, No. 1's to $2500/head, and No. 2's at $1960/head.
Cattle were drawn from Bowen, Proserpine, Pioneer Valley, Nebo and St Lawrence districts and sold to a buyers gallery from Kilcoy, Gympie, Springsure, Emerald, Rockhampton, Mt Coolon and Sarina.
Other sale highlights included Collingvale P/L, Proserpine, which sold Brangus PTIC cows to top at $2020/head.
Darren Brown, Gargett, sold Brangus PTIC No. 0's heifers at $2320/head.
Mentmore Grazing at Pindi Pindi sold Brahman No. 1 heifers for $1700/head.
Brookston Pastoral at Nebo sold Brangus No. 2 heifers, topping their category to make $1960/head.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
