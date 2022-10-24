North Queensland Register
Santa Gertrudis cross heifers make $1625 at Malanda Store Sale

Ben Harden
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:25am, first published 2:00am
Queensland Rural livestock agents' Dustyn Fitzgerald and Craig Herring, Charters Towers, pictured with a pen of Santa cross heifers, offered by D & H Nasser, which made $1625 per head. Picture by Ben Harden

Large lines of restocker cattle piqued the interest of local buyers at the recent Malanda Store Sale on Saturday, where a pen of weaner heifers made $1625 per head.

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

