Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 1395 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 107 bullocks, 60 heifers, 132 cows and 517 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 317 steers, 220 heifers and 251 mickeys.
Cattle comprised a mixed yarding with a steady run of fat ox and cows as well as large heavy bulls.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, Gulf Country, Georgetown, east coast and local Tableland areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5c dearer, heifers were 6c dearer and cows were 5 to 10c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 600kg sold to 412c and averaged 382c, and those over 600kg topped at 401c to average 373c. Heifers over 400kg topped at 376c, averaging 350c. Cows under 400kg made 336c and averaged 329c, while cows over 400kg reached 342c, averaging 338c. Bulls over 650kg reached 368c to average 339c.
Bullocks topped at 368.2c on a/c TJ and WT Callaghan that weighed 568kg to return $2251.74/hd. The top pen of cows was sold for 330.2c, weighing 515kg to return $1700.53/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c C Bredillet, sold for 330.2c, weighed 465kg to return $1535.43/hd.
Store cattle were a mixed yarding, with prices remaining strong for Brahman steers and mickeys, with not many flat back cattle on offer.
Steers under 200kg reached 568c to average 538c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 588c, averaging 515c, steers 300 - 400kg topped at 490c and averaged 392c. Mickeys under 200kg sold to 220c, averaging 195c, mickeys 200-300kg sold to 428c, average 307c, and mickeys 300-500kg sold to 460c, average 311c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 412c and averaged 377c, heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 450c, averaging 405c, and heifers 300 - 400kg made 434c to average 370c.
A pen of 12 steers a/c JM and PL Gordon made 568.2c and weighed 185kg to return $1053.34/hd. A pen of five heifers on a/c JA and JI Taylor made 450.2c weighed 241kg returning $1084.98/hd. Cows and calves sold on a/c GB and KJ Holdsworth and returned $1400/unit.
