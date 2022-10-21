North Queensland Register
Weaner steers make 568.2c/$1053 at Mareeba

October 21 2022 - 7:00am
Yearling steers a/c J and P Gordon weighing 185kg sold for 568.2c/kg to return $1053.34/hd. Picture by Mareeba Saleyards

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 1395 cattle on Tuesday.

