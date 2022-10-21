Steers and bullocks under 600kg sold to 412c and averaged 382c, and those over 600kg topped at 401c to average 373c. Heifers over 400kg topped at 376c, averaging 350c. Cows under 400kg made 336c and averaged 329c, while cows over 400kg reached 342c, averaging 338c. Bulls over 650kg reached 368c to average 339c.

