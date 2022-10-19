A woman known as Tea has been reported as missing in the Richmond region.
According to the Australian Missing Persons Registry Facebook page, she was last seen on Coalbrook Road last Sunday, October 16, at around 3pm, heading to Richmond Station, five kilometres from the town of Richmond.
The post said she was driving a dark blue Prado with the registration of 210 TLA.
Police have confirmed that a missing persons reported has been lodged and they are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
According to the officer in charge at the Richmond Police Station, the woman works on rural properties in the district and hadn't turned up for work as expected.
He added that police were conducting a search of the area.
Police can be contacted on 131 444 or in an emergency, 000.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
