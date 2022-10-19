North Queensland Register
Charters Towers Fit 4 Rural Futures camp benefits from Nestle, Rotary

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:00am
The limited edition label featuring Charters Towers.

To raise a cup to the community spirit that fuels the nation, Nestlé Professional has partnered with Rotary clubs to support local communities, meaning Charters Towers and its Fit 4 Rural Futures Camp is illustrated on limited-edition 1.9kg tins of Milo as part of a new Celebrate Community Spirit collection.

