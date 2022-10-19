To raise a cup to the community spirit that fuels the nation, Nestlé Professional has partnered with Rotary clubs to support local communities, meaning Charters Towers and its Fit 4 Rural Futures Camp is illustrated on limited-edition 1.9kg tins of Milo as part of a new Celebrate Community Spirit collection.
The camp was chosen as it unites children from rural and remote areas across north west Queensland, coming together in the spirit of sport.
"We believe so many Aussie communities have a story worth celebrating, and we're proud to continue our partnership with Rotary to help support the people, businesses, and communities across Australia," said Nestlé Professional Oceania General Manager Scott Stuckmann.
"The Fit 4 Rural Futures Camp was chosen to feature on our new tins of Milo as it brings joy to the hundreds of kids each year who come together to experience teamwork and an array of different sports.
"Building a community takes energy, so we want to celebrate and help fuel towns across the country that demonstrate true community spirit."
As part of the celebration of Aussie community spirit and stories, Nestlé Professional has donated a collective $5000 to the Rotary Club of Townsville Saints and the Rotary Club of Townsville Inc to help support a local initiative.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
According to Shane Moon, Rotary Area Governor, the donation will be used to help fund the Fuels for Schools program, and contribute to the Lift The Lid Walk for Mental Health, an annual walking fundraiser to raise money for mental health research.
"We are thrilled to receive this donation from Nestlé Professional to help support areas of our community," he said. "Along with the money raised for mental health initiatives, contribution to the Fuels for Schools program will help supply breakfast to hundreds of kids who go to school each day on an empty stomach."
Alongside the donation, Nestlé Professional has given the Charters Towers Rotary Clubs 576 limited edition Milo Charters Towers tins, which the clubs will sell or donate to the local community, with any profits retained by the clubs.
TheCelebrate Australia collection by Nestlé Professional showcases six Australian towns each with a unique story to tell about their community spirit.
Three towns are featured on 1.9kg tins of Milo: Charters Towers, Burnie and Geelong.
Another three towns - Boorowa, Mandurah and Alice Springs - are showcased on 1kg tins of Nescafé Blend 43.
Each tin displays an illustration of an event or unique community story that brings people together.
Invented and made in Smithtown NSW, Milo has in existence since 1934.
In the past 12 months, the Smithtown factory has produced almost 460 million cups of Milo and more than 40 million cups have been enjoyed in workplaces across Australia.
The 'Celebrate Australia' collection will be available to buy from October, from a variety of wholesale office and food service distributors including Bidfood, Countrywide, PFD, Campbells, Winc, Officeworks, COS and Blackwoods.
To find out more about where tins can be purchased, people can visit the Rotary Club of Townsville Saints Facebook page.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.