Towers flying fox colony relocated for now

Katter's Australian Party leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has been using his aeroplane to take part in flying fox reconnaissance work with the operators of Biodiversity Australia, and says the program to relocate the colony in Charters Towers has worked for now.
He said the group was a specialist environmental management group with a high success rate with flying fox relocation.
"I understand the disturbance this relocation attempt has had on the community in the last week," he said.
"Loud noise, smoke and lighting activities are all techniques being used as part of the relocation, but we have been crying out for a solution in this town for many years now and we must be thankful that we are seeing some action.
"Biodiversity Australia has confirmed that all bats have been moved on from Lissner Park, and will now continue to roost outside of town until the relocation is recommenced early next year."
"This is a hopeful sign that we have unlocked the code to dealing with this large problem that Charters Towers community has been faced with for decades now."
Mr Katter said there was no doubt that the flying fox issue was not fixed forever, saying it would require maintenance in future to ensure the community continued to remain free of them.
"I must give my sincere thanks to Biodiversity Australia, for their competence and professionalism whilst undertaking this project," he said. "There's a light at the end of the tunnel now, Charters Towers may very well get their town back."
The council has been looking at ways to move the flying fox colony on for many years.
Up to $900,000 was used in 2018 to trial 'innovative management approaches', some of which was used by the then-Department of Environment and Science to work with CSIRO to research flying fox movements and behaviour, to develop and trial different roost management measures.
In 2019 it was reported that flying foxes roosting in the centre of Charters Towers would be relocated to Young's Block, four kilometres away from the town centre.
Mayor at the time, Liz Schmidt said the relocation would be a long-term project and not a knee-jerk reaction.
"We need a long-term, sustainable solution and council will work closely with the successful tenderers, DES and CSIRO to develop a long-term management strategy for Charters Towers," she said.
By the end of 2020, council was reported as taking matters into its own hands, enlisting Biodiversity Australia to move the colony from Lissner Park after the Department of Environment and Science delayed its planned dispersal activities earlier in the year because the bats were carrying young.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
