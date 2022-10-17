North Queensland Register
Mia Mia Droughtmaster steers return $1460 per head at Sarina

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:09am, first published 5:00am
Mark and Linda Deguara, Mia Mia offloaded a line of Droughtmaster weaner steers, which fetched $1460 per head. Picture supplied by Tony Dwyer.

A total head of 480 were yarded at the latest Sarina combined agents store sale on October 14 with weaner steers in solid demand from buyers.

