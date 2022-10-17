A total head of 480 were yarded at the latest Sarina combined agents store sale on October 14 with weaner steers in solid demand from buyers.
Mark and Linda Deguara, Mia Mia offloaded a line of Droughtmaster weaner steers, which fetched $1460 per head.
A further line of red Brahman steers offered by David Robke, Kolijo returned up to $1840 per head.
GDL livestock agent Tony Dwyer said competition was solid across the steer market.
"We had a good quality line of cattle yarded," he said.
"The weaner steers had solid and consistent competition right through and were dearer on the previous sale."
Mr Dwyer said Droughtmaster and Brangus crossbred weaner steers were particularly in demand from buyers in attendance.
"Sarina is mainly a weaner market and especially the crossbred type cattle sold to a solid market," he said.
"The yarding that we had on Friday had a lot of crossbred cattle in there. We only had a couple of pens of Brahman."
The steer and heifer sections balanced the market with 230 steers and 204 heifers offloaded.
The remainder of the yarding consisted of 15 cows, 28 mickeys and cows and calves units.
Cattle were sourced locally with buyers in attendance from Nebo, Rockhampton, Taroom and local producers.
Mr Dwyer said a large percentage of the cattle went down into southern markets with new local buyers also operating.
"There were a couple of consignments from Nebo that came down due to the sale being cancelled the week before," he said.
"We had a good yarding number wise for Sarina, especially with the crushing going on.
" A very consistent market right through. Every vendor had a good sale."
Light weaner steers fetched between $620 to $1120 per head, whilst weaner steers made between $1280 to $1460 per head. No.1 steers sold for $1400 to $1840 per head.
Light weaner heifers fetched between $550 to $1040 per head, whilst weaner heifers made between $1000 to $1280 per head. No.1 heifers sold for $1080 to $1240 per head.
Cows returned between $1390 to $1600 per head, whilst 3 x 3 cows and calves sold for $1550 a unit.
ABG Turner, Blenheim, Nebo offered Braford cows making up to $1600/hd and Braford weaner steers for $1300/hd.
Mark and Linda Deguara, Mia Mia Droughtmaster weaner heifers made up to $1080/hd.
Fred Agius, Mia Mia sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1420/hd.
Ben Moir Agriculture, Eton sold No.1 Brahman steers for $1730/hd.
Balnagowan Park sold a run of Brangus weaners with their top pen of steers making $1410/hd and heifers returning $1280/hd.
B and L Martin, Mount Charlton sold a line of Droughtmaster weaners with their top pen of steers making $1390/hd and heifers returning $1000/hd.
Ian Goode, Nebo sold Charbray steers for $1440/hd and Brahman cross heifers for $1280/hd.
NM and JE Cook, Eungella sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1420/hd.
N and D Cox, Calen sold Brangus weaner heifers for $1040/hd.
