Prices soften at Charters Towers

Lightweight crossbred weaner steers make 640c/$1139 at Charters Towers store sale

October 17 2022 - 2:00am
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2803 cattle for Friday's store sale, consisting of 1260 steers, 1238 heifers, 250 cows and 55 cows and calves.

