Prices soften at Charters Towers

Steers under 200kg reached 640c to average 542c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 602c, averaging 470c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 482c and averaged 446c and steers over 400kg sold to 466c to average 428c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 554c, averaging 443c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 498c and averaged 442c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 476c, averaging 412c, heifers 320 - 370kg made 450c to average 403c, and heifers over 370kg topped at 416c, averaging 396c.