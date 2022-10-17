Prices soften at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2803 cattle for Friday's store sale, consisting of 1260 steers, 1238 heifers, 250 cows and 55 cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of small consignments of good quality local cattle, with the majority of the yarding being larger runs of northern pastoral cattle, along with smaller, mixed lots.
The sale remained on a par with the recent weeks, however a smaller buying panel resulted in a softening of prices across a portion of the descriptions.
Overall, prices remained relatively firm, but have adjusted back from the highs reached a few weeks ago.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Julia Creek, Normanton, Winton, Einasleigh, Bowen, Ayr, Collinsville and local and coastal areas.
Steers under 200kg reached 640c to average 542c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 602c, averaging 470c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 482c and averaged 446c and steers over 400kg sold to 466c to average 428c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 554c, averaging 443c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 498c and averaged 442c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 476c, averaging 412c, heifers 320 - 370kg made 450c to average 403c, and heifers over 370kg topped at 416c, averaging 396c.
Topping the heavy section were Brahman cross steers sold on a/c Roncato Agri, selling for 482c, weighing in at 390kg to return $1880/hd. A line of Brahman steers a/c G and C Connolly topped at 466c, averaging 463c and 384kg, to return $1782 /hd.
A pen of No. 2 Brahman weaner steers a/c C and A Bolton made 548c, to weigh 191kg and make $1046/hd. Lightweight crossbred weaner steers topped at 640c a/c Hodder Pastoral, to weigh 178kg and come back at $1139/hd. Roncato Agri topped the heavy heifers at 416c for 392kg, and returning $1633/hd.
A pen of 23 crossbred heifers a/c Basalt Grazing sold for 450c, weighing 338kg and returning $1522/hd. Moor Moor Pastoral Co sold a line of 293 Red Brahman heifers, topping at 498c to average 472c and 190kg, returning $900/hd.
A run of 197 vet PTIC mixed age Red Brahman cows sold on a/c Moor Moor Pastoral Co topped at $1860/hd, to average $1710 for the consignment. Several lots of cows and calves were presented, with the top priced pen returning $2025, and the balance selling in a range from $1000 - $1975/unit.
