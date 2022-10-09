Our weekly opinion pieces are written by North Queensland Register journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
Out with the coal and in with the renewable energy.
Queensland is set to embark on a bold new $69 billion energy plan that will set the sunshine sate up to be a world leader on clean energy.
It follows the state government's new Energy and Jobs Plan, which was announced at the CEDA State of the State address last week.
The plan hinges on $62 billion-worth of investment in both the public and private sectors to 2035, and includes a $4 billion commitment by the state government over the next four years.
The ambiguous plan has been widely welcomed across the energy sector, but has rightly received strong criticism from regional Queensland.
There has been no guarantees made by the state government on how these communities will flourish, after the diminish of coal mining across the state.
Callide MP Bryson Head called the proposed relocation package "a slap in the face to the communities" in a statement sent out to the media on Tuesday.
Where as on the other hand, the Queensland Conservation Council welcomed the plan, calling it "a turning point for the state's energy sector".
But there was one issue of the plan which concerned me greatly and that was the construction of a mega 5GW Pioneer-Burdekin pumped hydro dam, which would see towns - Dalrymple and Netherdale - in the flood firing line.
Located 75km west of Mackay, the project outlined three dams including two upper reservoirs in the Burdekin catchment that feed into a lower reservoir below in Netherdale, where 50 homes would need to be relocated.
Long-standing residents in this town have been left blindsided by the government's plan, awarded little to no consultation what so ever.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk traveled to Mackay last week to unveil her government's entity in-charge of pumped hydro, where it was then revealed 50 homes fell within the project's footprint and needed to be relocated.
Following the announcement, the Mackay Regional Council confirmed limited information had been provided on the project.
Mayor Greg Williamson confirmed properties in Dalrymple Heights would be affected by Upper Reservoirs A and B, and properties in Netherdale would be affected by the Lower Reservoir.
So why weren't residents and the local council notified months prior to the government's decision?
Instead they found out through the media or pamphlets sent in the mail.
I understand the energy plan is still in its infancy stage and more planning is to be undertaken with stakeholders and governments, however, I don't believe rural communities should be forgotten along the way.
Our government should take steps to secure our state's energy independence and end our reliance on coal powered stations.
But I can't stand to imagine what it would feel like to have a property - let a lone whole town - taken away from you.
I believe pumped hydro has an important role to play in the future of Australia's energy creation.
If our government is acting in the state's best interests, it would seek out other high yielding water catchments in Queensland, and not at the costs of rural communities.
- Ben Harden, North Queensland Register journalist.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
