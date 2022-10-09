North Queensland Register

Opinion: State gov's new energy plan should not come at a cost of rural communities

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 9 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drone photos of the valley looking from Finch Hatton up towards Netherdale and Eungella. Picture from NO Hydro Save Netherdale/Eungella/Mt Dalrymple facebook group.

Our weekly opinion pieces are written by North Queensland Register journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.