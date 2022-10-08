North Queensland Register
New nature reserves for Far North Queensland, Mount Gibson Nature Refuge and the Oakey Scrub Nature Refuge, announced

Updated October 8 2022 - 3:10am, first published 3:00am
Two parcels of land in Queensland's far north, equal in size to 4000 Suncorp Stadiums, will be added to the state's protected area network in an agreement struck between the Palaszczuk Government and South Endeavour Trust.

