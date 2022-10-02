North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Talk of the Town: Female pedigrees rise up in the livestock world

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
October 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suddenly a new trend in the livestock world is becoming noticeable. Picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Beyoncé was right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.