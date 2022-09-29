North Queensland Register
Cairns cocoa experiment could go international

By Cassandra Morgan
September 29 2022 - 4:00am
Samantha Forbes at James Cook University is investigating a new way of farming. (VERONICA SAGREDO)

Nestled among lush rainforest in Cairns' sleepy northwest, a researcher slashes and snips at rows of densely packed trees in an effort to revolutionise the way cocoa is produced around the world.

