Dr Alan Guilfoyle calls it a day after more than three decades as track veterinarian and race caller at Twin Hills races

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:00am
Dr Alan Guilfoyle has worked as a track veterinarian and race caller at the Twin Hills Races, Rodeo and Campdraft event for more than 30-years. Seen here with Clermont Veterinary Surgery equine nurse Emma Harvey and veterinarian Dr Bri Brooks. Picture supplied.

Equine enthusiast, race calling legend and much loved Clermont veterinarian Dr Alan Guilfoyle left the announcer's box for the final time last weekend after a commendable innings spent trackside at local Central Queensland race meets.

