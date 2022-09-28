Equine enthusiast, race calling legend and much loved Clermont veterinarian Dr Alan Guilfoyle left the announcer's box for the final time last weekend after a commendable innings spent trackside at local Central Queensland race meets.
Dr Guilfoyle worked as a track veterinarian and race caller at the Twin Hills Races, Rodeo and Campdraft event for more than 30-years.
Originally from Beaudesert, Dr Guilfoyle with his wife Carlie, relocated to Clermont in late 1975.
What was intended to be a short stint in Central Queensland evolved into an established vet practice and settling in the region with their family almost five decades on.
Dr Guilfoyle said he had a passion for horses from a young age and spent time working in the racing industry before becoming a veterinarian.
"I always had a love of horses," he said.
"I had a great mate next door that I used to go out and work on properties with.
"I always had the joy of racing."
In 1976 he became involved in the local Central Queensland racing scene as a way to establish himself as a new vet to the local Clermont region.
"When I moved to Clermont I thought I'd promote my practice by getting interested in the Clermont Race Club, but they rewarded that interest by making me president for eight years," Dr Guilfoyle said.
"It has been a wonderful journey. I also became interested in racing administration and I joined the old Central Queensland Racing Association in about 1980.
"When the principal clubs of Queensland were amalgamated in the 90's I represented the west and I did two terms.
"I learnt a lot."
His involvement in the local Clermont club and skills learnt along the way eventually led Dr Guilfoyle to step up into the announcers box.
"In the club, you're always looking for someone to do something, and in voluntary organisations when you can't find them, you have got to do it yourself," he said.
"I just thought to myself, I've done a little bit of theatre and public speaking. I was always listening to racing.
"I just learnt by necessity."
Pitching in to assist at meets across Queensland when short a caller, Dr Guilfoyle called races at Moranbah, Middlemount, Springsure, Emerald, Capella, Clermont and of course Twin Hills.
"One year they were short of a race caller at Betoota, so I went all the way out there," he said.
"I don't know how the hell I went, as long as you get the winner right, people are not too worried about the rest of it.
"I called a maximum field of 12 horses in my time."
His respected race calling reputation led him to become both the race caller and trackside veterinarian at Twin Hills Races, Rodeo and Campdraft for more than three decades.
When it became compulsory to have a veterinarian onsite at meets from the 1990s, Dr Guilfoyle said he took a step back from calling duties, but maintained his horse calling career at Twin Hills.
The much loved vet called his final race at the annual event held last weekend.
"I had to go to Twin Hills anyway as a vet, so I said I'll do the race calling," Dr Guilfoyle said.
"Race calling was always just a hobby for me.
"I started going there in 1976 and have seen the evolution from the old grass fed picnics to where it is now.
"Twin Hills is just one of those great clubs and has now evolved into a beautiful and major country race meeting."
A bittersweet farewell, Dr Guilfoyle said the time was right to take a step back.
"I thought I'd walk while the going is good," he said.
"I learnt to race call by necessity when there was no one there. I just hope there may be some young person who steps up to take it over.
"It's a great way to look at a sport. It may have been my last official day, but that doesn't mean to say I won't mentor somebody through into the position, which I would be really glad to do."
Dr Guilfoyle had also recently since stepped away from Clermont Veterinary Surgery with his daughter Tess Salmond following in his veterinarian footsteps.
Self described as semi-retired, Dr Guilfoyle said he still helped out on occasion at the practice and mentored new professionals into the industry.
Settled at their Table Downs property, Dr Guilfoyle said he looked forward to spending more time with his wife and all that retirement had to offer.
"You start to appreciate and put a bit of depth into what time we have been allocated left to enjoy a lot of things together," he said.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
