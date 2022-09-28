If Australia's live cattle export trade were to stop immediately, the beef and cattle industry would lose $8.1 billion over the next 20 years.
A cease of trade would also see the average price of cattle across the country drop by two to four per cent.
The value of the live export industry in northern Australia has been quantified in a new report commissioned by LiveCorp and Meat & Livestock Australia.
It found the trade contributes $1.4 billion to the national economy and employs 6573 people, with more than 80pc of direct value being contributed by northern Australia.
The region also contributes 74pc of the farm gate value of the trade.
ACIL Allen executive director Jan Paul van Moort, who conducted the study, noted that northern Australia regularly supplies more than 800,000 head of cattle to live exports annually, although that had been impacted in recent years.
"If Australia's live cattle exports were to stop immediately, average cattle prices across the country would drop by 2-4pc almost immediately and the beef and cattle industry could lose up to $8.1 billion, over the next 20 years," he said.
"Put another way, based on the current Eastern States Young Cattle Indicator, 4pc would work out to be about $150 less for the average 350kg steer.
"Over time, we would expect producers in the regions to adapt by focusing on the domestic cattle market and pursuing other land uses.
"However many producers would face a reduction in the price per kilogram for meat at processing, compared to what they achieve from selling to live export until they adapt."
LiveCorp chief executive officer Wayne Collier noted the value of the sector to northern Australia extended beyond the sale of cattle.
"It's not just rural and regional communities in Australia, but those in destination markets who rely on our cattle to help provide nutrition and contribute to food security and affordability," he said.
In 2020-21, the industry directly and indirectly contributed $302 million and 1605 FTEs in Queensland alone.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
