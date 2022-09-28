North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Value of northern live export industry quantified in new LiveCorp and Meat & Livestock Australia report

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
September 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The value of the live export industry in northern Australia has been quantified in a new report commissioned by LiveCorp and Meat & Livestock Australia. Picture: File.

If Australia's live cattle export trade were to stop immediately, the beef and cattle industry would lose $8.1 billion over the next 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.