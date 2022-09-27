North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Cattle sales return to Malanda and Innisfail with Brangus steers returning $1720/hd

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
September 27 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three Brangus steers on account of HGC Holdings, Millaa Millaa sold for $1720/hd at the Malanda sale, with Queensland Rural agent Craig Herring. Picture by Sally Turley.

Cattle sales returned to Far North Queensland last weekend as both Innisfail and Malanda welcomed stock for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.