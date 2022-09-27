Cattle sales returned to Far North Queensland last weekend as both Innisfail and Malanda welcomed stock for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, 2020.
Facilitated by Queensland Rural, livestock agent Dustyn Fitzgerald said the two sales were very successful.
"We had a lot of local producers buying again and a few southern blokes also came up with a few orders," he said.
"It was good money for the quality of cattle. There is a lot more quality in these coastal areas.
"Purchasers were delighted with the quality line up of cattle that were on offer and came from far and wide with some cattle finding new homes on the Darling and Western Downs."
The sales were conducted on a dollar per head basis with all cattle pre-weighed.
Malanda saw a total of 285 head of cattle yarded consisting of 178 steers and 107 heifers.
The combined steers averaged $1352/hd to top at $1720/hd with the heifers averaged $1016/hd and fetched a top of $1275/hd.
A pen of 42 Charbray steers from Ahlkoz Holdings, Sunnymount Station, Petford, returned $1400/hd.
Three Brangus steers on account of HGC Holdings, Millaa Millaa sold for $1720/hd.
A pen of 19 Brahman crossbred heifers on account of AE and RE Stoddart averaged $1257/hd.
Innisfail saw a total yarding of 249 head consisting of 197 steers, 47 heifers and five cows.
Feeder steers sold up to 528c/kg with lightweight crossbred steers fetching up to 590c/kg. Lightweight Brahman counterparts achieved 493c/kg.
Droughtmaster heifers sold to a top of 533c/kg with Brangus heifers fetching 444c/kg.
A pen of 25 Charbray steers of account of Justeatum Pty Ltd, Innisfail region, averaged $1608/hd to top at $2250/hd.
Camelot Estate Trust, Innisfail region, 15 Droughtmaster heifers averaged $1341/hd to a top of $1660/hd.
Cows on account of Calvin and Tamara Gallagher averaged between $993/hd to $1375/hd.
Queensland Rural said they'd like to continue regular monthly sale rotations moving forward.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
