Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 1586 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 57 bullocks, five heifers, 240 cows and 303 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 258 steers, 259 heifers and 16 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised mixed yards with a good run of meatworks cattle; all buyers were present.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, Gulf Country, Georgetown, east coast and local Tableland areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5 to 10c dearer, heifers were 10c easier and cows were 5 to 10c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks over 600kg topped at 380c to average 370c. Heifers under 400kg sold to 352c and averaged 338c, while heifers over 400kg topped at 325c, averaging 321c. Cows under 400kg made 330c and averaged 300c, while cows over 400kg reached 362c, averaging 344c. Bulls over 650kg reached 348c to average 328c.
Bullocks topped at 380.2c on a/c Wondaree Macadamias that weighed 659kg to return $2506.60/hd. The top pen of cows was sold for 328.2c, weighing 430kg to return $1411.26/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c N.J Shephard, sold for 340c, weighed 445kg to return $1513/hd.
Store cattle yarding was mixed with not many flat back cattle on offer but prices remained strong for Brahman steers and mickeys.
Steers under 200kg reached 486c to average 436c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 444c, averaging 366c, and steers 300 - 400kg topped at 458c and averaged 362c. Mickeys 200-300kg sold to 384c, averaging 304c and mickeys 300-500kg sold to 416c, average 278c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 442c and averaged 335c, and heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 442c, averaging 384c.
A pen of four steers a/c Carpentaria Cattle Co made 448.2c and weighed 278kg to return $1243.76/hd. A pen of nine heifers on a/c WJ Robinson and K Jenkinson made 352c weighed 380kg returning $1337.60/hd.
