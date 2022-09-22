Steers and bullocks over 600kg topped at 380c to average 370c. Heifers under 400kg sold to 352c and averaged 338c, while heifers over 400kg topped at 325c, averaging 321c. Cows under 400kg made 330c and averaged 300c, while cows over 400kg reached 362c, averaging 344c. Bulls over 650kg reached 348c to average 328c.