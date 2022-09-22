North Queensland Register
Weaner steers reach 486c, average 436c at Mareeba

Updated September 22 2022 - 9:16pm, first published 9:00pm
Top of the heifers weighing a/c Robinson & Jenkinson sold for 352.2c/kg.

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 1586 cattle on Tuesday.

