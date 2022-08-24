A Malanda based beef producer has turned to tree planting and grazing management practices to combat erosion and improve land productivity on his Tablelands property.
David Andersen planted 2000 trees along stretches of streambank to tackle the land impacts from running cattle.
"They're in areas where cattle have been eroding the steep banks, some of them (banks) three to five metres high," he said.
"In big rain, the exposed topsoil just washes away."
The Andersen family worked with natural resource management organisation, Terrain NRM, to reduce erosion by fencing off and revegetating waterways.
Fine tuning grazing management practices were also explored through the division of paddocks to create an additional three paddocks.
Mr Andersen said the technique allowed more efficiency in their grazing rotations.
"By reducing the size of some of our larger paddocks, all of the paddock is more efficiently grazed down instead of just the sweet stuff," he said.
"The cattle are then rotated around the farm allowing the tropical grasses and legumes a good recovery period.
"Whereas before there were big clumps of grass with underlying patches of dirt, the grass is now starting to spread and tighten up."
The grazing practices were fine tuned with the help of the Terrain NRM Upper Johnstone Integrated Project.
Terrain NRM spokesperson Vanessa Drysdale said a combination of grazing management changes and tree-planting was chosen for the Andersen property as an effective solution to the erosion issues.
"On other properties there have been earthworks like Zuni bowls installed, which are then combined with revegetation work,'' she said.
"But we didn't need the hard works on the Andersen property. Revegetation alone should do the trick for long-term repair on these streambanks.
"Tree root systems hold banks together and they slow water down in heavy rain events, reducing the chances of topsoil loss and of more erosion."
The family also established a native fruit orchard as part of the revegetation work on the property.
FNQ Weed Services' Andy Lilley saw Mr Andersen's interest in the project and suggested the idea to plant clumps of native fruit trees - from Davidson Plum, Lemon Aspen and Tamarind - on the edges of the reforestation areas for easy harvest.
"They will be a special legacy for being involved in improving the land, as well as the quality of water flowing down waterways and out to the Great Barrier Reef,'' Ms Drysdale said.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
