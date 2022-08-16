North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

JCU research finds two-thirds of peri-urban Townsville don't have bushfire evacuation plan

August 16 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bushfires threatening the outskirts of Gracemere almost a decade ago. Picture: Elisha Parker

James Cook University's Centre for Disaster Studies has found that more than two-thirds of residents living in three bushfire-prone Townsville communities do not have an evacuation plan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.