The 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is a long way to travel for most Queenslanders, let alone those interstate.
The Mapp family of Singleton in New South Wales trekked more than 2000 kilometres to compete in the largest rodeo in the southern hemisphere.
It wasn't just one, but all five family members; Steve, Brooke, MJ and twins, Cooper and Cruz.
Based in Singleton, the family live on their Grand View property and run Longhorn cattle as well as breeding and training their own competition horses.
A rodeo original, Steve grew up in the industry, whereas Brooke was raised with a horse training background and became involved in the sport when she was 18 years old.
"MJ was a week old when she was on the road and we just haven't stopped," she told North Queensland Register.
Steve competes in team roping and has broken the Australian record twice for the sport in the ABCRA.
Brooke said she competed in steer undecorating, breakaway and team roping.
"The twins like their mini bull riding, team roping and their breakaway," she said.
"MJ will junior team rope, breakaway, but barrel racing is her passion."
The opportunity to experience the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo was what prompted the family to make the journey up north to Queensland.
"We've never been before as a family," Brooke said.
"We've always talked about it and the kids are old enough now to remember it (the rodeo).
"We are a really supportive family."
Steve along with team partner Matthew Mapp picked up overall third place in the Open Team Roping at the rodeo with a time of 14.95.
Brooke said the rodeo experience had been memorable.
"Our favourite part is probably getting to compete in the big arena," she said.
"The kids are big on making new friends too. It's been awesome."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
