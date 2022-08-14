Crowds gathered at the Buchanan Park main arena for all the Saturday night action of the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo on August 13.
After a jam packed day of rodeo action, spectators soaked up the final session of the day before the entertainment kicked off.
Artists Jame Johnston and McAlister Kemp finished off day three with a bang entertaining crowds well into the night.
Sunday drew the final day of rodeo action with winner presentations.
Check out some of the faces from Saturday evening.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
