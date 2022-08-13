Our weekly opinion pieces are written by North Queensland Register journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
The Charters Towers saleyards was the last place I expected to run into a Zimbabwe connection.
I never would have thought I would meet someone who had travelled extensively throughout my country and would know family friends I grew up with as a kid in Africa.
I found this all out one morning at the Charters Towers saleyard after sparking up a conversation.
When I travelled to Cairns to attend the Australian Livestock Markets' Association National Saleyards Expo a few weeks ago, the social value of saleyards was one of the topics on the agenda.
The two-day forum was the first meeting of industry representatives all in one room post COVID-19 pandemic.
Sessions ranged from biosecurity protocols in regard to animal diseases, such as foot and mouth disease, acceptable saleyard behaviour and the movement toward electronic national vendor declarations.
But the one that stood out to me was the findings of the 2022 Social Value of Saleyards research report.
Heather Ellis of BlueWren Connections and her team carried out the research at saleyards across the country over an almost year long period beginning in 2021.
The role local saleyards play in the social lives of site users was clear to see, so too was the cultural issues surrounding gender disparity.
It was interesting to note some people who participated in the study commented on it being a "chauvinistic" industry.
While I can't comment on the broader collective of women in the industry, my personal experience at the local yards has been quite the opposite; especially as a newbie to livestock and cattle.
To date everyone has been welcoming and accepting of a newcomer at the Charters Towers sales.
Agents have been patient and producers friendly. I have even met the most unlikely of characters and dare I say, formed a small friendship.
It may not be backed by research but I firmly believe local yards have a prominent social value among northern users.
For me, attending the local sales has become one of the favourite aspects of my job. I hope that never changes, but for now I look forward to the chance to head out when I can.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
