Four new faces have been added to the Isa Rodeo Hall of Fame.
At a ceremony at the Rodeo Grounds on Tuesday, Fay Brierley, Leon Stevenson, Fred Land and Barry Jones were added to the honour roll.
Fay Brearley's interest in rodeo began as a child, and was reignited in 1985 when she volunteered as a time-keeper for the National Rodeo Association. In 1988, Fay met her husband John Brearley (Isa Rodeo Hall of Famer; Life Member of the APRA) and spent the next 30 years travelling the APRA circuit from Melbourne to Darwin. While John judged, Fay supported local committees with rodeo documentation and time-keeping. Fay is one of the reasons rodeo's future is assured.
In 1969, 25-year-old Maryborough electrician, Leon Stevenson, moved to Mount Isa for six months to save a bit of money. He never left. In 1976 he bought into an electrical contracting business and a few months later, his accountant invited him to join the Mount Isa Rotary Club. Leon's first rodeo saw him working with the catering crew, but as a horse-lover and ex Pony-Clubber, he quickly realised he was far handier with stock than in the kitchen. In 1977, Leon joined Don Cummings' back yard crew and he happily brought up stock, managed flags and oversaw chutes for the next 30 years. He's another reason why Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is today as legendary as it is.
Business-owner Fred Land joined the Mount Isa Rotary Club in 1964 and with the support of wife Ruth, devoted more than 40 years to developing the fledgling Isa Rotary Rodeo into an outstanding charity fundraiser and community event. Spending 29 years as Rodeo Catering Manager before moving into Treasury, Fred and Ruth fondly recall year-round weekend working bees at Kalkadoon Park with their five sons and their extended Rotary family and a host of other memories. Marking 50 years as a Rotarian, Fred embodied the Rotary ethos of heartfelt community service.
Ipswich-born Barry Jones always wanted to be a cowboy. At 15 he started work as a ringer and at 21 was a full-time ARRA rodeo rider and part-time horse breaker. A champion saddle bronc rider, bull rider and steer wrestler who first competed at the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo in 1962, and still holds the Australian Steer Wrestling record of 2.4 seconds! In 1968 he had a very successful US rodeo circuit , and two years later was one of six to ride at Mount Isa Mines Rodeo in front of the Queen. For over 35 years he held numerous positions with the APRA, travelled as a judge and held Board positions.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
