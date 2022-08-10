Firmer prices were recorded across both the prime and store jobs at the Charters Towers combined agents' prime and store sale on August 10.
A smaller yarding was seen with a total head of 1477 drawn from Normanton, Georgetown, Forsayth, Mount Garnet, Pentland, Collinsville and local and coastal areas.
Vendor Mount McConnel Grazing Company, Mount McConnel Station, Burdekin offloaded 37 Brahman crossbred weaner steers fetching a top of 556c/kg averaging 252kg to return $1401 per head.
A further run of 107 Brahman weaner steers on the same account sold for 498c/kg to average 239kg and return $1190 per head.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Charters Towers branch manager and livestock agent Brent Williams said market prices had firmed compared to previous weeks.
"Bullocks increased around 20 cents, heifers were similar to what they were last week, cows picked up another 5 to 10 cents," he said.
"There were limited numbers in both the cow and heifer runs. There were a couple of good runs of bullocks yarded, which made up to 340 cents for heavy bullocks.
"Bulls had an increase of 20 cents as there are two boats operating at the moment, which is good to see them back."
Mr Williams said the store market also sold to a dearer trend.
"The steer job had another lift," he said.
"Again, there were limited numbers to what there has been, but we did see a lift, especially on those lighter cattle.
"Prices have firmed, if not gotten a bit better."
Mr Williams said the limited number of cattle available on the market was aiding the price increase.
"The numbers have dried up in most selling centres across the state," he said.
"We've only yarded 1500 here today and last week we yarded a total of 3000 to 4000 - so, there has been a decrease there.
"Emerald won't yard many, Clermont only had a small sale and Mareeba only had 600 head this week.
"There's limited numbers and short supply, which has driven the demand a bit more."
Mr Williams said the standard panel of buyers were present with western restockers also in attendance.
"Most of the cattle are still going south with the normal buyers," he said.
The next Charters Towers prime and store sale is scheduled for August 17.
Bullocks topped at 336c/kg on account of the Gallagher family that weighed 579kg to return $1946 per head.
Best priced trade heifers were presented by Khartoum Pastoral Company that sold for 348c/kg, weighing 462kg to return $1609 per head.
The top pen of cows were sold by Jack Jones for 342c/kg, weighing 413kg to return $1413 per head.
Bulls sold on account of Philipson Holdings topped at 325c/kg and weighed 747kg to return $2427 per head.
A pen of 13 heifers on account of Kylie Kime made 378c/kg to weigh 216kg and return $817 per head.
Two cows and calves sold by Frank Blacklock returned $1375 per unit.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
