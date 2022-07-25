Tower Hill picnic races are set to return for another year of classic bush racing after the much loved event was postponed earlier this year.
Taking place across new dates, the weekend event is scheduled for August 26 and 27.
Advertisement
Usually held in April to coincide with the Kooroorinya race meet, the event was postponed due to lingering COVID-19 restrictions.
Run by the Tower Hill Picnic Amateur Race Club at Hillview Station, 40km northwest of Muttaburra, the meet has long been a standout amongst the bustling social season.
Tower Hill picnic races committee member Jessie Deane said this year would be no exception.
Ms Deane said the meet originated at Tower Hill Station in 1909 and had since continued with a rich local history.
"It started as a social event for the pastoralists and all of their workers to get together and have a social outing," she said.
"They'd all bring their race horses and compete to see who had the authentically best horse, which had not been given hard feed or supplements."
Both the Tower Hill and Kooroorinya meets are two of the last remaining grass fed picnic races in Queensland.
Due to a favourable season, Ms Deane said the races were shaping up to be a winner.
"Pretty much all of the trainers have had a decent season," she said,
"Of course the drought is not completely over, but everyone has kind of got some feed about, which is nice."
Racing aside, the weekend features a truckload of entertainment for all from fashions on the field, live music and charity raffles to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The favourited bachelor and bachelorette auction will also return, which Ms Deane said had previously resulted in a marriage between a lucky bidder and bachelorette.
The event is free with free camping available. Powered sites are available on a first in, best dressed basis.
A catered event, hot food will be available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Interested attendees are encouraged to register their details online at the Trybooking website for catering purposes.
Advertisement
With a younger committee now at the helm, Ms Deane said the group had worked hard to reinvigorate the meet and keep it going long term.
"Once you come, you'll always come back," she said.
"If anyone wants to have an authentic bush experience, it is the best event to come too.
"It's like nothing you'll find anywhere else."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.