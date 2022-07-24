Rodeo enthusiasts gathered at the Dalrymple Equestrian Centre for the annual Heart of the Goldfields Rodeo on July 23.
The event featured an action packed day and night of favourited bull bucking and bronc riding rodeo action.
The rodeo coincided with the northern run of the Australian Professional Rodeo Association (APRA) leg.
Entertainment continued into the night after the main action with live music from local musicians.
Check out some of the familiar faces.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
