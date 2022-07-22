North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life

Tammy James reflects on 2022 Isa Rodeo Community Quest journey

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tammy James (right) at her Balls Gone BAD event raising funds for the Mount Isa Cancer House. Photo: Joanna Giemza-Meehan - Lifestyle Photographer.

Isa Rodeo Community Quest entrant Tammy James is reflecting on her journey, as the 2022 fundraising timeframe draws to a close.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.