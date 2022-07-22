Isa Rodeo Community Quest entrant Tammy James is reflecting on her journey, as the 2022 fundraising timeframe draws to a close.
The mother of three and CEO of ADG Group has spent the last seven months raising vital funds for her chosen quest charity, Mount Isa Cancer House, and said it was the most rewarding experience.
"This whole experience has been amazing! It has been non-stop for months but the journey to where we are now has been worth it," Ms James said.
"In the beginning my team and I set a fundraising goal and we have blown that goal out of the water!
"I have been absolutely blown away with the support from the community - from family, complete strangers, friends and local businesses we wouldn't have been able to do any of our events without their support."
Ms James held a variety of fundraising events during the quest, with a few favourites standing out as fond memories.
"By far the "Balls Gone BAD" Charity ball was my favourite. This event took the most organising but was the most rewarding in terms of support from the local community and volunteers. Also the Glam and Sip event is up there among my favourites too," she said.
"I am proud of what my team have achieved during the quest - we held some unique events and I think that played a part in our fundraising success."
Ms James said it was important to raise the profile of her charity in Mount Isa and the North West.
"There are so many unsung heroes within the Cancer House who work tirelessly for this charity and my number one priority was to spread the word and gather as much support for them as possible," she said.
"There wasn't one person in my team of supporters who's life hasn't been touched by cancer, so it was an easy choice when choosing the charity to support."
After months of fundraising, Ms James said she was feeling exhausted but was looking forward to the Rodeo Ball and rodeo week.
"Regardless of the announcement at the Rodeo Ball, I am so happy that I was able to support and spread awareness for Mount Isa Cancer House.
"I love the feel that Rodeo week brings to Mount Isa and I'm excited that this year I get to be part of it all."
The winner of the 2022 Community Quest will be announced at the Rodeo Ball on August 6.
