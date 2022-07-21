Prices eased slightly in Mareeba as a larger yarding of 1665 head were offloaded at the combined agents' prime and store sale on July 19.
The yarding consisted of 281 prime cattle and 1384 store cattle.
Advertisement
The prime cattle consisted of 83 bullocks, 18 heifers, 79 cows and 101 bulls.
Store cattle consisted of 289 mickeys, 484 steers, 58 heifers, 453 cows and 7 cows and calves.
The yarding was drawn from the Gulf, Cape York, Chillagoe, as well as local and coastal areas.
Agents' noted cattle consisted of a small number of good quality bullocks with a large run of fat cows and northern bulls.
Queensland Rural agent Jake Smith said the sale saw an increased yarding of cattle.
"There was a big run of cows and bulls, however, we didn't have all buyers operating in the market," he said.
"There's a fair difference in the Brahman job with the flatback cattle at the moment in the market."
Agents' noted bullocks were quoted 13 cents easier, heifers remained the same and cows were 28 cents easier than last week's rates.
Medium bullocks up to 400kg topped 482c/kg to average 407c/kg, while heavy bullocks over 400kg topped 422c/kg to average 335c/kg.
Medium heifers up to 400kg topped 402c/kg to average 324c/kg, while medium cows up to 400kg topped 234c/kg to average 213c/kg.
Heavy cows over 400kg topped 246c/kg to average 227c/kg, while bulls over 500kg topped 272c/kg to average 202c/kg.
Bullocks on account of Jason Donnelly, Malanda topped at 362.2 c/kg to weigh 539kg and return $1951 per head.
The top pen of cows sold for 250c/kg, weighing 555kg to return $1387 per head.
Bulls sold on account of Scott Stockman topped at 265.2c/kg to weigh 615kg and return $1631 per head.
Agents' noted store cattle consisted of a number of good quality brahman crossbreds.
Advertisement
Steers up to 200kg topped at 442c/kg to average 375c/kg, steers between 200kg and 300kg topped at 530c/kg to average 483c/kg, while steers between 300kg to 400kg topped at 482c/kg to average 407c/kg.
Mickeys between 200kg and 300kg topped at 252c/kg to average 219c/kg, while mickeys between 300kg to 400kg topped at 404c/kg to average 243c/kg.
Heifers up to 200kg topped at 410c/kg and averaged 331c/kg, heifers between 200kg to 300kg topped 400c/kg to average 373c/kg and heifers between 300 to 400kg topped at 402c/kg to average 324c/kg.
A pen of 11 steers on account of D and H Nasser reached 248c/kg to weigh 530kg and return $1313 per head. A further pen of six heifers on the same account made 398.2c/kg to weigh 249kg and return $992 per head.
Cows and calves sold on account of K. Fletcher returned $1840 per unit.
The next Mareeba prime and store sale is scheduled for July 26.
Advertisement
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.