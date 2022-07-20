North Queensland Register
Bundoran Station Angus cross cows return $1778/hd at Charters Towers

By Zoe Thomas
Updated July 20 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 9:00pm
Prices remained firm in Charters Towers as over 2000 head were offloaded at the combined agents' prime and store sale. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

Prices remained firm in Charters Towers as over 2000 head were offloaded at the combined agents' prime and store sale on July 20.

