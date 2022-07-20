North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Molasses and expertise from Bundaberg and Sarina go into new WA rum

July 20 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A vertically-mounted electric-drive molasses gear pump from Queensland transfers blackstrap molasses into the mash tun from a mobile IBC platform. Picture: Shane McRobert

Molasses from Bundaberg and a gear pump from Sarina are key Queensland ingredients in a new Western Australian rum-making venture.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.