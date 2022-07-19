North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Fassifern Limousins and Eachamvale Illawarras claim supreme exhibits at Cairns Show

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supreme stud beef exhibit Fassifern Quella, pictured with Brad Mather, and Charleene and Mo Pedersen of Fassifern Limousin stud, Tarzali.

There was renewed interest in the dairy competition at this year's Cairns Show.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.