There was renewed interest in the dairy competition at this year's Cairns Show.
Held over three days last week, five dairy and five beef studs from across the north showcased their finest cattle for judges Katie-Ann Flegler and Steven Ledger.
Advertisement
Stud cattle coordinator Amanda Hunter said the competition made for a very successful show.
"The $2000 Malanda Milk Double Crown competition was split five ways this year," Ms Hunter said.
"In order to win, a dairy animal must win a grand champion title at both the Cairns and Malanda Shows."
Ms Hunter said quality cattle from across the far north were drawn from five studs.
"The 2022 stud beef competition was dominated by the Fassifern Limousin stud," she said.
"Tully State High led a strong contingent in the stud beef young judges competition with Maeve Lowe taking out the overall competition winner and will go on to represent Cairns in the sub chamber final at Tully Show."
Champion bull calf (under 12 months): Fassifern Southern Cross. Champion junior bull (under 21 months): Fassifern Ramsey. Champion senior bull: Kel-Lee Why Not. Reserve: Maple Downs Sir Royal.
Champion heifer calf (under 12 months): Fassifern Saphire. Champion junior heifer (under 21 months): Maple Downs Tarella. Champion senior cow: Fassifern Quella.
Grand champion female: Fassifern Quella. Grand champion bull: Kel-Lee Why Not. Supreme exhibit: Fassifern Quella.
Illawarra
Champion junior heifer: Cascade Angeline. Champion intermediate heifer: Barronvale Doris. Best udder and grand champion cow: Eachamvale Precious 7.
Jersey
Champion junior heifer: Long Lanes Bonino Hope. Champion intermediate: Raschoda Legend Sarabi. Best udder and grand champion cow: Long Lanes VH Donaria.
Holstein Friesian
Champion junior heifer: Ourway Maise. Champion intermediate: Millaview Frosty June. Grand champion cow: Millaview Bunsting Pansy. Best udder: Ourway Atone Rachelle.
Advertisement
Guernsey
Champion junior heifer and grand champion: Gilbert Milos Haiti.
Interbreed
Supreme junior all breeds: Gilbert Miles Hati. Supreme intermediate all breeds: Millaview Frosty June. Supreme uddered cow and supreme dairy cow all breeds: Eachamvale Precious 7.
Advertisement
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.