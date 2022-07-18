The Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft has wrapped up for 2022, with the best of the best riders placing in the prestigious competition.
Hosted from the purpose-built Cloncurry Equestrian Centre, the 2022 event supported by Curley Cattle Transport was held from July 12-17 drawing competitors from across the country.
The Ron Wall Memorial Derby Challenge round won highest scorer was Mick Connolly on Con The Cat and the final winner was Rob Carn on Playmore Take That.
The AJ McDonald Memorial Encouragement Challenge round one winner was Baylee Evans on Boonara Coco, and the final winner was Kasey Scott on One Royal Time.
The MMG Rookie Challenge round one winner was Cody-Jo Nethercote on Playing With Chics, and the final winner was Kelly Shann on Nibbereeba Omarosa.
The Curley Cattle Transport Classic Stockman's Challenge Dry Work first round was won by Jon Templeton on TRR Dual Smart Olena, while the final winner was Mark Buttsworth on Branchvale Metal Alloy.
The Ernest Henry Mining Open Challenge was won by Brydie Hughes on Little Rattler.
The Brodie Hardware and Rural Junior Challenge was won by Quentin Snelling on Pickles, followed by second place Summer McCormack on Bodalla Black Lace.
Paraway Pastoral Juvenile Challenge was won by Chloe Lough on Praise N Tassa, followed by second place Justin Smith on Spark N Whizz.
Nutrien Mini Challenge winner was Ryder Smith on Dude, followed by second place Georgia-Louise Snelling on Annie.
As for the campdraft winners, the Jim Telford Memorial Open Draft first round top scorers were Damien Curr on Contina and Will Durkin on Youngstar Marines Glamour, the second round top scorer was Hugh Miles on Just Jack and the Open Draft final was won by Marcus Curr on Bobadil Fashion.
Elanco Best of the Best Restricted Open Draft was won by Will Durkin riding Guardian.
The Westgulf Stockfeeds Novice A Draft round one top scorer was Tom Ford on Miss Moore Lynx and the final winner was Nicholas Kerle on One Stylish Dee Jay.
Rio Tinto Maiden 4 Maiden Draft top scorer was Justin Smith on Spark N Whizz and the final winner was Kasey Scott on Matilda.
The Jim Magoffin Memorial Ladies Campdraft winner was Jaiden Hill on Roy.
Riverina Stockfeeds Futurity Draft was won by Jessica Spoor on Starbar Perfume.
Granada Station Juvenile Draft was won by Angus Hacon on Ally McGraw, and second Chloe Lough on Tassas Mitzolena Oak.
Southern Cross Austerio Junior Draft winner was Summer McCormack on Bodalla Black Lace, and second was Chloe Robertson on Shimmer.
The Cloncurry Shire Council Novice B Draft round one highest scorer was Mick Connolly on Coneika and the final winner was Paul Woods on Woodstock Surprise.
The Invitational Draft winner was Morgan Webb on Dolgwili Norman.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
